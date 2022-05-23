Kelly Kelly Names Dream Opponents for Final WWE Match

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said she’d love to get back in the ring if given the chance to wrestle Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair.

Kelly joined WWE programming in 2006 and left in 2012, but has made sporadic appearances for the company in recent years.

The former Divas and 24/7 Champion has competed in three of the five Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Sitting down with the Dropkick Podcast, Kelly was asked about this year’s Rumble match and who she’d like to face in her final bout.

“I always wanted to work with Sasha so it was really cool to be able to do that… I would say either Sasha or Charlotte Flair for sure.” Kelly Kelly on who she’d like to face in her final wrestling match

Unfortunately for Kelly, neither match is possible at this time, as both women are away from WWE.

Flair is taking a hiatus from TV after losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and plans to marry her partner Andrade El Idolo soon.

Sasha Banks has been indefinitely suspended by WWE after she and Naomi walked out of last week’s Raw, with the pair being stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.