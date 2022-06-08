Kenny Omega Undergoing Shoulder & Knee Treatment (Video)

Kenny Omega is undergoing special treatment on his shoulder and knee as he continues his road to recovery.

The LifeMed institute in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland shared a video on their Instagram showing Omega take part in Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) on his shoulder and knee. The treatment is described as an amazing alternative to surgery and pain medication with very little down time.

PRP utilizes the body’s plasma to stimulate growth cells to help repair damage. You can check out the LifeMed institute’s video featuring Omega here:

Kenny Omega hasn’t appeared on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) TV since the Dynamite after Full Gear. He just dropped the AEW World Title to Hangman Page. He then informed The Young Bucks and Adam Cole of The Elite that he’d be taking time off, asking them to “hold down the fort.”

In his absence the title has found itself in an interesting position. CM Punk recently topped Page at Double Or Nothing to take the World Title. However, he suffered an injury that will force him to be sidelined for some time.

Now, an interim champion will need to be crowned in Punk’s absence. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available on Omega’s return.