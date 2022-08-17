Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s Return to AEW

Kenny Omega will be returning to in-ring action soon. Really soon.

In what is the worst kept secret in wrestling, he will be teaming with the Young Bucks on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to face Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in a first-round match for the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

The Young Bucks have been searching for a partner to join them in the trios tournament. On Wednesday morning, they updated their Twitter bio to let the world know, the search is over.

Plans in Motion

We’ve got an update on the circumstances leading to Omega’s return, courtesy of Fightful Select. The former AEW World Champion has been out of action since November. The company has been planning for his return, but the tentative plans for his returned were changed as recently as last month.

Some wrestlers were told this was due to Omega’s pending return once the planned match between FTR and The Young Bucks was changed. It was noted then that Omega was scheduled to return with The Bucks for the Trios tournament.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about creating the Trios Titles for a while now, but he wanted to establish the titles whenever Omega could return.

Omega has reportedly avoided the public eye while he’s been on the shelf recovering from various injuries. In addition to focusing on rehab, he was integral in developing the AEW Fight Forever video game. One source close to the situation described his input as “crucial.”

Omega was dealing with a shoulder injury, a sports hernia, and a leg/knee injury before he took time off. For years, he also battled vertigo brought on by a dropkick he took from Kazuchika Okada.