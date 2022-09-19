Kenny Omega Pulled From AAA Appearance Due To Suspension

Kenny Omega will be missing Triplemania due to his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) suspension.

It was recently noted on Konnan’s podcast, “Keepin’ It 100,” that Kenny Omega will not be making the advertised TripleMania show for October 15. Omega was actually slated to headline the show, but due to his AEW suspension, that is no longer the case.

Konnan noted that both Omega and AEW head of talent relations Christopher Daniels confirmed “The Cleaner” will not be able to attend. Omega has found himself in the middle of a dicey situation in the AEW locker room.

Back at the AEW All Out pay-per-view (PPV) on September 4, then-AEW World Champion CM Punk made some disparaging comments about Omega and The Young Bucks in his post-show press conference.

This reportedly lead to a backstage brawl involving several people backstage, including Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks, which latter led to several suspensions being handed out. Omega being one of the selected to be suspended.

After the fact, Punk was forced to vacate the AEW World Title, but this is more so due to injury. Also, Omega and The Young Bucks were stripped of the AEW Trios Championships after their suspensions.

It remains to be seen how much longer the group will be held off TV. However, it looks like Omega won’t be able to make any appearances for any promotion until the time is served out.

While he won’t be able to compete at TripleMania, other matches slated for the Mexico City event include Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Hijo del Vikingo vs. an mystery opponent for the AAA Mega Championship, and Pagano vs. Cibernetico in a hair vs. hair match.