Update On Kenny Omega’s Double Or Nothing Status

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega hasn’t been seen on AEW TV for months.

On May 18, it was reported that Omega was present backstage at AEW TV tapings for some weeks, and even produced some women’s matches.

- Advertisement -

Some took this as a sign that Omega could be making his return to the ring soon. A further report stated that Omega’s return date is nowhere near close to being set.

Now, Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on his health.

According to the report, the travel to the tapings was too early for the healing needed for Omega’s injuries.

- Advertisement -

Omega has said that he is able to train parts of his body that are healthy and is pushing himself hard every week.

As for the other parts of his body, the healing is said to be “slow.”

Furthermore, Omega has resigned to the fact that physically, he will never be 100%.

- Advertisement -

Owing to all of this, Omega will not be able to recover in time to appear at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. He is okay with missing the May 29 event.

Kenny Omega’s last appearance on AEW programming was at Dynamite after Full Gear, where he had just lost his world title to Hangman Page. He also informed The Young Bucks and Adam Cole of The Elite that he will take some time off, asking The Young Bucks to “hold down the fort”.