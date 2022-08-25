Watch: What Happened With Kenny Omega After Dynamite Went Off Air

The war of words between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay continued after tonight’s episode of Dynamite from Cleveland, OH went off air.

The main event of tonight’s show saw The United Empire facing The Death Triangle in a first-round match of the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

The match was won by Ospreay and his partners. After the bout, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks came on stage, and the two teams had a stare-down to end the show.

After the show went off air, The Cleaner took on a mic and started taking shots at the NJPW star. Will responded to this by claiming that he has done everything Omega has done, just better.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega then mentioned Will Ospreay’s loss to Kazuchika Okada. He claimed that nobody even remembers all the 5 star matches Ospreay has had:

“You lost to Okada. Big deal, I’ve lost to Okada too, but I’ve also beaten Okada on the biggest stage of them all, something you could never do.

And guess what? The match that I’m talking about Will? That’s the one everybody calls the best of all time, something that no one says about your matches. In fact, no one can even remember your matches Will.”

The two teams came face to face at the ringside towards the end of this segment, but they ultimately refrained from fighting each other.

The United Empire and The Elite will get the chance to settle this rivalry when they meet in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.