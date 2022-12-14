Thursday, December 15, 2022
Kenny Omega Names Former WWE Champion as an Inspiration

By Robert Lentini

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned at AEW Full Gear after being suspended for over two months for their part in the brawl with CM Punk following All Out.

The Elite lost to Death Triangle at Full Gear but as it turns out, it was just the start of a Best of 7 Series for the Trios Championships. Death Triangle and The Elite will meet in Match 4 of series tomorrow night at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Death Triangle currently leads the series 2-1. MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Ricky Starks tomorrow night as well.

Wrestling Twitter account GrappleKlips sent out a video showing RVD and Omega hitting the same move sequence.

Omega replied and revealed the ECW legend and former WWE Champion influenced his career, along with many other wrestlers today.

Rob Van Dam captured the WWE Championship from John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

RVD on CM Punk’s Ego

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with former WWE Superstars Rene Dupree and Paul London about working with CM Punk following his rant targeting the AEW EVPs, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana following winning the title at All Out.

I think there is a good chance that CM Punk, just from feeling his energy, probably has as big of an ego as anybody that I’ve interacted with in the business.

Those are the guys that get ahead, the guys that really believe in themselves. But then at the same time, it is really hard for me as another guy in the locker room, I think they believe in themselves too much. Some of it can be like natural heat, like The Miz. It’s just so easy to hate him.

When someone comes back through the curtain after their character could have given the most believable speech that got all the heat in the world, if they can come back through the curtain and be humble, and realize that they are one amongst many, that is a really good place to be in.

