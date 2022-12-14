Kenny Omega Names Former WWE Champion as an Inspiration

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned at AEW Full Gear after being suspended for over two months for their part in the brawl with CM Punk following All Out.

The Elite lost to Death Triangle at Full Gear but as it turns out, it was just the start of a Best of 7 Series for the Trios Championships. Death Triangle and The Elite will meet in Match 4 of series tomorrow night at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. Death Triangle currently leads the series 2-1. MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Ricky Starks tomorrow night as well.

Wrestling Twitter account GrappleKlips sent out a video showing RVD and Omega hitting the same move sequence.

Omega replied and revealed the ECW legend and former WWE Champion influenced his career, along with many other wrestlers today.

Rob Van Dam captured the WWE Championship from John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

Very cool to see. @TherealRVD has always been an inspiration to me and many others! https://t.co/ZsCgx7BS2x — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 14, 2022

RVD on CM Punk’s Ego

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with former WWE Superstars Rene Dupree and Paul London about working with CM Punk following his rant targeting the AEW EVPs, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana following winning the title at All Out.