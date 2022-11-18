Kevin Owens Booked for WWE SmackDown Despite Recent Injury

Could Kevin Owens compete in WarGames at Survivor Series later this month despite his injury?

At a WWE Live event, Owens suffered an injury during his match with Austin Theory which the Canadian Superstar would go on to win.

It was later reported that Owens is dealing with a sprained MCL and has been rehabbing at WWE’s Performance Center in Florida.

SmackDown

With Owens injured, many assumed that plans for him to compete at WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event had been canceled.

According to PW Insider however, Owens is scheduled to be on this week’s Smackdown, despite being a Raw Superstar.

The former Universal Champion is also scheduled for next week’s SmackDown, which will be the go-home episode before Survivor Series WarGames.

The original plan was for Owens to be part of the Men’s WarGames match, which would have seen him team with Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes against the Bloodline.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Owens “better heal up quick” if he wants a chance to compete in WarGames.

Survivor Series WarGames

This month’s Survivor Series will mark the first time that WarGames has been used on the main roster.

In addition to the men’s match, the event will also feature a women’s match, between Team Bianca and Team Damage CTRL.

Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and one final teammate yet to be announced.

It has been reported that WWE is planning some ‘craziness’ in this year’s WarGames matches, to produce footage that can be used in the future.