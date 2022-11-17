Kevin Owens Struggling to Move After WWE Live Event Injury (Report)

Kevin Owens is said to be struggling after suffering an injury at a recent WWE Live event.

Over the weekend, Owens suffered an injury during a match with Austin Theory which the Prizefighter would go on to win.

Owens was helped to the back by the referee and it was later reported that he is dealing with a sprained MCL.

Struggling

Owens was not part of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, which served as the penultimate episode of the red brand before Survivor Series WarGames

While speaking during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Owens is struggling after his injury according to a source close to the situation.

“I did hear that he’s not moving very well. So he better heal up quick if he’s gonna make that pay-per-view.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that as of Monday morning, Owens’ injury has not been checked by a medical professional, but he has been rehabbing at the WWE’s Performance Center in Florida.

Survivor Series WarGames

It is expected that Owens will miss this month’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, which will mark the debut of WarGames on the main roster.

Owens was reported to have been part of the Men’s WarGames match, which would have seen him team with Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes against the Bloodline.

Given Owens’ injury, the Prizefighter is unlikely to compete, and Meltzer said an angle may be filmed for this Friday’s SmackDown to introduce someone else as the fifth member.