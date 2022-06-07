John Cena has been teasing a match with the current US champion Theory recently. Kevin Owens has now responded to his latest tease.

The Cenation Leader called the current champion his favorite WWE star during a recent Q&A. The two then made social media posts referencing each other.

The latest such post from Cena was a picture of the United States title. Kevin Owens reacted to this photo on Twitter and he called out John by his full name:

The promotion has since confirmed that John Cena will be returning to the company very soon. He will make an appearance on the June 27 episode of Raw to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with WWE.

John Cena and Kevin Owens

There is no word yet on if Cena will stick around or if his appearance will be a one-off thing. Both ways, it’s possible that they will use this appearance to set up his next feud.

The last time the Cenation Leader held the US championship was in 2015. He helped elevate the title to new heights with his open challenges.

It was during this title reign when Kevin Owens made his main roster debut and confronted John Cena. It’d be interesting to see if they get to reignite this rivalry when John returns.