Kevin Owens: I Wouldn’t Be Here Without Triple H

Kevin Owens doesn’t think he’d be where he’s at in his professional wrestling career without Triple H.

Owens was recently interviewed by TalkSport, and during the conversation, touched on “The Game’s” impact on his career. “KO” had nothing but praise for Triple H, saying he’s all about growing the industry and giving people a chance.

“I wouldn’t be here without him That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.

“There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was really good at what he did and to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with so I never really got that vibe of the reputation.

“I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance.

“He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.”

Triple H was a big part of Owen’s first World Championship victory storyline. In August of 2016, Triple H turned on Seth Rollins to assist Kevin Owens in winning the Universal Championship.

It was Owens’ first World Title victory in WWE. Since, Owens has gone on to do a tremendous amount under the WWE banner. He’s a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion, and, as aforementioned, an ex-WWE Universal Champion.

Owens was also one-half of one of the most iconic segments in WrestleMania history. At WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, Owens welcomed WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin back to the ring.

“KO” and Austin competed in a No Holds Barred match to close out Night One of “The Show Of Shows.” The pair put on an extremely entertaining segment on “The KO Show,” which led to Owens challenging Austin to a match.

When it was all said and done, Owens was defeated by Austin. However, it’s a moment Owens will cherish for the rest of his career.