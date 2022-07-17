Tony Khan Reflects on CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title Win

On this day in 2011, CM Punk won the WWE Championship in a truly historic bout.

Weeks prior, Punk had promised to leave WWE, citing that his contract with the company was expiring, and vowed to leave as Champion.

Punk also cut his infamous pipebomb, in which the Chicago-made Superstar blurred the lines of real and kayfabe.

The Money in the Bank 2011 match with John Cena is often considered a highlight in both men’s careers and earned five stars from Dave Meltzer.

Punk’s goal to win the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 was successful, though it has been years since he last appeared for WWE.

Nowadays, fans can find Punk on AEW programming (though he is currently out with an injury.)

Taking to Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan praised Punk’s 2011 antics.

“11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze. He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion. Check out The First Dance, All Out 2021, Full Gear 2021, Revolution 2022, + Double or Nothing 2022 to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World.”

Punk’s ‘departure’

True to his word, CM Punk ‘left WWE’ as WWE Champion, for all of eight days.

On the July 25, Raw, John Cena defeated Rey Mysterio, who had won a newly-reinstated WWE Championship earlier in the night, to become Champion again.

Cena’s celebration was cut short by the returning Punk, who debuted the theme ‘Cult of Personality.

The two would have a title unification match at Summerslam 2011, which Punk would win before losing the title immediately after to Mr. Money in the Bank Alberto Del Rio.