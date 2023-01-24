Kofi Kingston Reflects On Crazy Moments With New Day

The New Day are one of the most remarkable success stories of WWE‘s current era. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E started off as a completely different kind of faction. Plans changed however and the group ended up getting over with completely different characters. Even today, the trio can’t believe that they get paid to do things such as swivelling their hips in front of arenas full of people.

Kingston was recently interviewed by Under The Ring podcast. The former WWE champion was asked if there has been a moment with the New Day where he thought it was ridiculous that he was getting paid for it. The wrestling veteran laughed at the question and explained that there are many such moments:

“There’s so many moments. It was probably at some point in time when I’m out there twerking. E’s out there swivelling his hips, Woods just swivelling his hips and the entire crowd is doing it along with us. They’re going to buy our shirts.

We’ll leave the arenas and people will be waiting to see WWE superstars on the way out, and then you’ll have the entire crowd just swivelling their hips and we’re like, ‘Man, this is out contribution to society.'” said Kofi Kingston, “People are out there from all ages, little kids all the way up to old ladies out there swivelling their hips, and trying to say what’s up? So when you sit back and think about all the crazy things that we have done, it’s really quite remarkable. We say often, ‘We can’t believe that we get paid actual money to do this, it’s crazy.'”

