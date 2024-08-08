Kurt Angle Dives Deep For Team USA In 2024 Olympics

Oh, it’s true – Kurt Angle is watching wrestling in the Olympics and is liking what he’s seeing from Team USA and even a name outside the country.

The amateur wrestling aspect of the 2024 Summer Olympics started off this week and Angle has been impressed with what he’s seen so far at this juncture.

While Angle is obviously all about Team USA, the 1996 Gold Medalist had to give credit to the 41-year-old Olympian from Cuba, Mijain Lopez who Angle dubbed the best wrestler in the world after winning his fifth gold medal in five different Olympics.

“I usually don’t discuss athletes outside the USA but this guy did something nobody in history ever did. He’s won 5 gold medals in 5 different Olympics. Mijain Lopez!!! 41 years of age and STILL the best wrestler in the world.”

I usually don’t discuss athletes outside the USA but this guy did something nobody in history ever did. He’s won 5 gold medals in 5 different Olympics. Mijain Lopez!!! 41 years of age and STILL the best wrestler in the world. #greco #freestyle #wrestling pic.twitter.com/Ehh5KcdsXu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 6, 2024

When it comes to the United States, Angle praised women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt who got the gold for America, but did note it was under bittersweet circumstances.

“Congrats to

@sarhilde

on her Olympic gold medal win. It was bitter sweet due to her opponent Vinesh Phogat of India failing to make weight for her gold medal match. Sarah is an amazing wrestler and deserves the gold regardless of the circumstances. Well done Sarah!”

Congrats to @sarhilde on her Olympic gold medal win. It was bitter sweet due to her opponent Vinesh Phogat of India failing to make weight for her gold medal match. Sarah is an amazing wrestler and deserves the gold regardless of the circumstances. Well done Sarah! #usa #gold… pic.twitter.com/ObKakvoedC — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 8, 2024

Angle also didn’t forget about women’s wrestler Amit Elor, who at the age of 20 made her own type of history for USA wrestling.

“Congratulations to @amitelor1 of the USA women’s freestyle wrestling team for winning the gold medal in the Finals – over Meerim Zhumanazarova, of KGZ. She’s the youngest American gold medalist in USA wrestling history. Well done!!!!”

Angle has been all about the Olympics as when they kicked off, he shared in his excitement to dive into the wrestling.

The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games starts today. Best of luck to all of the competitors!

The best feeling about being a USA Olympian, is hearing that 3 letter chant.

Let’s go! #olympics #usa #wrestling #GOLD pic.twitter.com/xOMMKk5hfh — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 26, 2024

