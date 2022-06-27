Kurt Angle Doing Much Better Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has provided an update on his health after undergoing double knee replacement surgery back on May 24.

Angle knew that it was going to be a tough recovery process. During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, the Olympic gold medalist reveals the thought process that led him to have both knees fixed at the same time.

“Well, my knees were shot,” said Angle. “I had to have something done. I had a plan that I was going to have one knee done, and then wait about 6 months and have the other knee done, but they were both so bad, the doctors said let’s just get them out of the way.”

He added, “I’m glad I did because now I’m starting to come out of it a little bit, it’s been about a month. I was regretting having the surgeries up until now, but now I’m glad I did it.”

Athletic Ability Helped His Recovery

Angle explained that he was in constant pain before the procedure, “Yeah, it was very painful, when you get your knees replaced, you literally can’t walk at least for about a week, although I was walking the next day, I’m not going to lie to you.”

“Everybody’s different, you just have to go at your own pace. The doctor told me, the more active I was, the quicker my recovery time would be.”

It appears that Angle being an all-around athlete benefited him a lot in the recovery of this surgery.

‘He [the doctor] said, ‘You’re a world class athlete. Just go at your own pace, just don’t do anything too crazy,'” Kurt added.

Watch Steve Fall’s interview with Kurt Angle:

