Kurt Angle Feeling Great After Double Knee Replacement Surgery

Kurt Angle had two knee replacement surgeries today, as he posted a video on Twitter updating fans.

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it.

“If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!” Angle captioned the post with the usual positive demeanor.

“Hey, this is your Olympic hero Kurt Angle, and I’m in the hospital right now because I just had knee replacements done this morning.

“And I’m feeling pretty good right now, but my legs are not because of the epidural. [laughs] So, I know I have a long road ahead of me, and I’m willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before,” Angle said in the video (as transcribed by SEScoops).

“I wanna thank all of you for all your support and your wishes and prayers for my surgery. I really do appreciate it. God bless you all,” Angle concluded, as he was lying on a hospital bed in the video wearing a nasal cannula.

Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! pic.twitter.com/xwUX6fPC80 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 24, 2022

Wrestlers Anthony Bowens and Mike Magnum wished Angle a speedy recovery.

Fans too showered Angle with support in the replies to the video, wishing him the best for his recovery.

“You’re the greatest — and my hero for a reason. You’re going to make the tribulations after the surgery tap out — just like you have every other time previously. You’re just going to get stronger every single day,” wrote user @KeeganRW.

User @StephenBarry68 wrote, “As You Said You won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck, You can handle this!. You’re just going to get stronger every single day. Prayers for speedy recovery Kurt! God Bless!”

Recently, Angle said that he wishes Chad Gable get pushed a little more. The Olympic gold medalist said that he sees similarities between him and Gable.

Angle also hopes to manage a stable of Olympians one day, if he ever returned to the WWE. Get that scoop here.