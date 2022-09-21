Kurt Angle On Major Change To WWE Survivor Series: “I Think It’s A Great Idea”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts about WarGames returning to the main roster at Survivor Series. The WarGames match have been a staple in NXT since 2017. The matches feature two teams battling in two rings surrounded by cages. All Elite Wrestling has introduced their own version of the match called Blood & Guts.

Triple H made the announcement this week that there will be a men’s and women’s WarGames match at the Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston on November 26th.

Survivor Series used to have RAW versus SmackDown in traditional elimination matches. Speaking with AJ Singh on “The Wrassingh Show“, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the Survivor Series elimination matches and is

“Well, you know, it’s going to be different. It is not going to be the same structure but I believe it will be very effective. It’s new and new is always good. I think bringing anything into the company that revives it and is invigorating, I think it’s a great idea. I never was crazy about the Survivor Series elimination match. I don’t think it did a lot for any of the wrestlers. The only one that it did a lot for is the one who won. Nobody else really got over in that match. So, I think that this might be a little bit better. Kurt Angle on WarGames returning at WWE Survivor Series

Kurt Angle Appears On WWE RAW

The 53-year-old appeared recently on RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh. He was ringside for a tag team match between The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Montez Ford picked up the victory for The Street Profits after hitting Chad Gable with a Frog Splash.

After the match, Montez and Angelo tried to share a drink with Angle but he spit the beverage out. Kurt and The Street Profits then recreated one of Angle’s most iconic moments in his career and chugged some milk as the crowd cheered.

Did you enjoy the traditional elimination matches at Survivor Series or are you excited about the new direction for the Premium Live Event? Let us know in the comments section below.