Kurt Angle Gives his Pick for who Should Play Him in a Movie

Kurt Angle has had one of the greatest wrestling careers ever, even before he entered the WWF in 1999.

In 1996, Angle won gold at the Atlanta Summer Games, despite suffering a broken neck in the process.

Joining the WWF three years later, Kurt would win his first of five WWE World Championships in his rookie year before leaving in 2006.

Angle’s Actor

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE has purchased the rights to a documentary about the Olympic Gold Medalist.

This documentary will cover Angle’s early years and journey to WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, Kurt discussed the doc, and who would play him in a possible dramatization of his life (via Sportskeeda.)

“I do want Chad Gable; if I ever do a movie, I want Chad Gable to play me because I love the kid, and he reminds me a lot of myself.” Kurt Angle on who should play him in a dramatization of his life.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will incorporate any dramatized scenes as part of their documentary on Kurt’s life and career.

Angle and Gable

While it was Chad’s tag-team partner Jason Jordan who was revealed as Kurt Angle’s son in 2017, Gable and Angle have a lot in common.

Both are former Olympians, with Gable having represented Team U.S.A. in wrestling at the London 2012 Summer games.

Angle faced Gable on the March 18, 2019, episode of Monday Night Raw, in one of the WWE Hall of Famer’s final matches.