Kurt Angle Doesn’t Think He Gets The Recognition He Deserves From WWE

Kurt Angle does not feel WWE fully appreciates his contributions to the industry, but he thinks he knows why that is.

Angle is the only man to have won the WWE Championship, the (retired) WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Kurt has held the WWE Championship four times, the WCW Championship once, and the World Heavyweight Championship once. Angle is the tenth Triple Crown Champion and the fifth Grand Slam Champion.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2017. His retirement match, a losing effort against Baron Corbin, took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Lack of Recognition

Kurt Angle spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston earlier this week. During their discussion, Angle explained why he believes WWE does not give him the red carpet treatment reserve for stars like Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and Shawn Michaels.

“No I don’t [get the recognition he deserves], but there’s a reason for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and didn’t come back for 11 years. When you leave a company like that, and they wanted me to stay, you’re going to pay the price eventually.”

During his 11-year hiatus from WWE, Kurt Angle “crossed the line” and became a franchise star for rival organization, TNA Wrestling (Impact Wrestling).

“So, I was in TNA longer than I was in WWE,” he continued. “I think that that has a bearing on it as well. So, I feel like even though I’m a WWE product, it’s where I started, it’s where I ended, I think the WWE looks at me as a TNA product. And I think that’s the reason why.”

Kurt’s first run in WWE lasted for 8 years. Angle was on the TNA/Impact Wrestling roster for ten years, making his original WWE run shorter. Angle had been on somewhat of a legends run from 2018-2019. During this run, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, was RAW General Manager, teamed up with The Shield, and had his retirement match against Baron Corbin.

Highlight-Reel Moments

“For my first two world titles I beat The Rock and I beat ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. So, those are two formidable names. It is surprising I’m not in a lot of the highlight reels. Like I told you, there’s nothing I can do about it,” he added.

Watch Kurt Angle’s discussion with Steve Fall:

