Former Raw General Manager Returning Next Week

WWE Hall of Famer and former Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has been announced for an appearance on next week’s episode of the Monday night show.

Next week’s episode of the Red Branded Show will be held from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It’s the hometown of the Olympic Gold Medallist.

There is no word yet on what Angle will be doing on the show. It’s likely that he gets involved in a storyline similar to how a returning Trish Stratus was confronted by Bayley and her stable on Raw tonight.

The former world champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. He was then appointed the new General Manager of Raw.

Kurt Angle also made his in-ring return for the company during this run. He originally replaced Roman Reigns in a match and teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose during the 2017 TLC event.

The veteran went on to have multiple matches after this. He competed in bouts such as the traditional Survivor Series elimination match and more.

This run ended with Angle competing in a retirement match at WrestleMania 35. He faced Baron Corbin and lost the bout.

His last WWE TV appearance came earlier this year when Kurt sent a video message to John Cena congratulating him on the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut in June.