Kurt Angle Reveals How Much Money He Asked AEW For To Wrestle

Kurt Angle asked All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a very large sum of cash to wrestle for the promotion.

Angle’s professional wrestling days are likely behind him, and any further involvement he will have in the industry will likely be with WWE. However, four years ago, AEW president Tony Khan was apparently seeking out the WWE Hall Of Famer’s services.

This was before Angle officially decided to hang up his boots for good. Taking to a Q&A segment on his podcast, Angle suggested he told AEW he’d need about $3 million to do 10 matches.

(WWE)

Of course, that deal never came to fruition, and Angle has yet to work with AEW in any sort of capacity.

“Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.”

Kurt Angle has since inked a nostalgia/merchandise deal with WWE. It remains unknown if this would affect his ability to work with other promotions such as AEW in the future in any capacity.