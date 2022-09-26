Kurt Angle Thinks AEW Isn’t As Organized As It Should Be

Kurt Angle thinks All Elite Wrestling (AEW) might not be as organized of a company as it should be.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was recently interviewed on The Wrassingh Show podcast, and asked his thoughts on the current situation going on within AEW. Angle explained that he thinks things are more like the “Wild Wild West” in AEW.

Specifically, he pointed to giving talents control over their own promos and pre-tapes, suggesting AEW tighten things up similar to how WWE does.

“I just think the company might be a little too loose … it’s more like the Wild West … not as organized as it should be,” Kurt Angle said.

“The wrestlers are making up their own promos, saying their own thing, doing their own thing, and I think there needs to be organization within the company where you have the writers telling the wrestlers what to say and enhancing their characters.”

“Putting the wrestlers in charge of their own promos and pre-tapes … and even their matches, I don’t know if they have agents for the matches, producers for their matches.

“So, I think they need to be overlooked, the talent. That’s what makes WWE so good, why they’re so organized, and why the show is always so tight.”

(WWE)

There has been a lot of controversy going on backstage in AEW as of late. While a few talents have seemingly had issues with one another backstage, the most notable story, of course, has been CM Punk‘s confrontation with The Elite after All Out.

Punk had some harsh comments about the likes of The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega after the show during his post-event press conference. Shortly after, he was confronted by The Elite in his locker room, which lead to a physical confrontation.

Since, The Elite have been handed suspensions, while Punk is taking time away to nurse an injury, vacating the AEW World Title in the process.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.