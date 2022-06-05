Kurt Angle is not able to use his legs or back after his double leg surgery but he is doing intense rehab to get back on his feet.

The WWE Hall Of Famer underwent the double knee replacement surgery back on May 24. He noted that his recovery would be a tough process.

The wrestling veteran provided an update on his condition on his podcast. He claimed that he is ‘pretty much useless’ because he can’t use his back or legs:

“A week later, I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal. Especially when you have both knees done at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult.

I also have a little bit of a back problem so I can’t use my legs but I can’t use my back. So I’m pretty much useless.”

Though despite the temporary troubles, Kurt Angle is keeping his spirits high. The former world champion revealed his rehab schedule and said that he is very positive about the long process:

“I go to a rehab facility three days a week over near my house and then the other four days I do five different sessions of rehab on my own. It’s a long process but hopefully, it will work out. It should and I’m very positive about this,”

Angle also revealed that he couldn’t straighten his legs before his surgery because of all the injuries he suffered throughout his career. This is why he had the knee surgery and they are now trying to straighten his legs.

Quotes via Fightful