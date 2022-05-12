Kurt Angle Names One WWE Star Who Has Improved As An Entertainer

Kurt Angle has taken notice of one WWE superstar who has pushed himself beyond the in-ring work.

Angle was a tremendous wrestler but he also had the charisma to match. Angle was wildly entertaining in his backstage segments and promos in the ring. It’s what helped him become a legend in the business.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes one current member of WWE’s main roster has found his entertaining side.

Kurt Angle Vouches For Chad Gable

Taking to his own podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist said that Chad Gable has been able to separate himself from the pack thanks to his improvement as an entertainer (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“I do believe Chad Gable’s getting a better push, I wish he’d get pushed a little bit more. But I do believe that he is becoming more entertaining.

“I do see similarities between him and myself, and I’m really proud of the kid. He’s really come out of his shell and he’s been able to show that he has the ability to be an entertainer, not just an overall wrestler but an entertainer.

“He’s doing it, he’s succeeding.”

Angle isn’t the only one heaping praise on Gable. The Miz recently told Ryan Satin that Gable’s current character is a “money maker.”

Gable has found great success on WWE TV ever since he was paired with Otis. Together, the two are known as the “Alpha Academy.” They are former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

At the moment, Gable and Otis have found themselves in the good graces of Kevin Owens. All three have aligned in an attempt to prove that Ezekiel is actually Elias.