Lance Archer Suggests Massive Faction Match at AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

Lance Archer has suggested that the House of Black should face Suzuki-Gun at the upcoming AEW–NJPW crossover event ‘Forbidden Door.’

Forbidden Door will mark the first crossover show between the two promotions and will take place on June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Speaking to Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast, Archer put forward the match.

“I’ll throw out a fun possibility dream match because the two guys just fought this last week. Brody King fought [Minoru] Suzuki at New Japan’s Capital Punishment [Capital Collision]… So they had a battle so why not Suzuki-Gun versus House of Black? That’d be cool.”

What we know about AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door was announced by Tony Khan last month and has already proven to be a hit with fans.

When pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this month, the 11,000 available tickets sold out immediately.

The show sold out when tickets went on sale to the general public just one day later, leaving AEW and NJPW to open up more of the venue for fans.

So far, no matches have been confirmed by either promotion for AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door 2022.

Credit to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for the interview.