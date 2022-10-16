Latest on Good Brothers’ Status with WWE & NJPW

The Good Brothers are back with WWE, but that won’t prevent both men from competing outside of the company.

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned during this week’s WWE Raw, coming to the aid of AJ Styles.

Styles has been feuding with the Judgment Day fr months, as the group continues to try and recruit the two-time former WWE World Champion.

Good Brothers

Despite being WWE Superstars, Gallows and Anderson are still expected to compete for New Japan.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Anderson, the reigning NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion, will compete at Battle Autumn on November 5.

Fightful Select reports that the duo have been working for New Japan without contracts, and have plans to use the two in the coming months.

It was also reported that New Japan officials were aware that Gallows and Anderson were returning to WWE despite dates committed through to the end of this year.

Officials at NJPW are hopeful that WWE will allow Gallows and Anderson to work Wrestle Kingdom in January 2023, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Return to WWE

Gallows and Anderson are back with WWE, two years after they were released by the promotion.

Fightful’s report adds that Gallows and Anderson were sent feelers from WWE during their recent run in Impact Wrestling.

It was said that neither man kept WWE’s interest in them a secret behind the scenes in Impact.

Both men’s contracts were originally set to end in July, but extended for a month, meaning their Impact deals ended in late August.

Gallows and Anderson’s first match back will come on tomorrow’s Raw when they will face Alpha Academy.