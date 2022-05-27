Latest on Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar’s Status at WWE Money In The Bank 2022

There has been a lot of chatter online on whether or not Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be attending this year’s WWE Money in the Bank event.

Both Roman and Brock were featured in the advertisement for WWE Money in The Bank set for July 2.

After announcing that the show will be moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Reigns and Lesnar were removed from the ad.

This has led some to speculate that two of WWE’s top attractions won’t be featured at MITB this year.

Will WWE’s Heavy Hitters Appear?

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer took to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to report that as of now, the status of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank is up in the air.

Meltzer had initially reported that Reigns was on tap to face Riddle and Randy Orton this summer. The order in which he would face them was said to be interchangeable.

Now, it’s unknown if that’s still the plan. Riddle has said on WWE TV that his feud with The Bloodline isn’t over and he called Roman Reigns a “Tribal piece of trash.”

Dave also reported that WWE knew that reaching 50,000 tickets sold wouldn’t be feasible when MITB was scheduled for Allegiant Stadium.

With that said, the company was hoping for 30,000 tickets sold but it seems that number wasn’t going to be attainable either.