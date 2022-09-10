Latest on Talent Meeting Before this week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite came hot off the heels of All Out 2022, and the explosive media scrum and backstage fight that has overshadowed the Pay Per View.

During the scrum, CM Punk had harsh words for the Elite, Colt Cabana and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and fought with the Elite backstage, in a brawl that included Punk’s trainer Ace Steel.

The Elite have since been suspended from AEW, and there are talks that Punk and Steel could be fired, if not already.

The Meeting

Mere weeks after hosting a talent-wide meeting to discuss reports of conflict in AEW, another meeting was held prior to this week’s Dynamite.

Instead of Tony Khan, this was led by Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

Fightful reports that talents were complimentary of the meeting, noting that Danielson, Moxley, and Jericho were the right people to lead.

What was said?

Talent were told to “keep their personal issues personal” and solve their problems backstage instead of leaking news.

The issue of stories of problems getting out to the media was also a topic of discussion during the previous meeting in August.

Wrestlers were encouraged to leave AEW All Out 2022 in the past and move on.

One source noted that it was the “best backstage meeting” the talent have had

CM Punk

A large topic of discussion during the meeting was CM Punk, who’s future with AEW is unclear at this time.

The meeting was said to be not “anti-Punk,” and that wrestlers left in a better mood than the day before.

Danielson was commended as a “calming” presence during the meeting, while Jericho has been praised for his professionalism throughout his time in AEW and especially during this recent period.

Moxley was said to be “adored” during the meeting, with wrestlers agreeing with his promo about being “the answer” to AEW’s problems.