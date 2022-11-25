Latest on WWE Possibly Scrapping Popular Stipulation Premium Live Event

WWE‘s Premium Live Event calendar is expected to undergo a major overhaul next year, as part of the promotion’s new regime.

Since Vince McMahon‘s retirement, Triple H has been appointed as both head of Creative, replacing McMahon, and head of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis.

The Game’s tenure in the roles has seen multiple ex-Superstars brought back and remove rules on certain ‘banned’ terms.

Premium Live Events

Last month, it was reported that WWE’s annual Hell in a Cell event is “completely dead,” as part of Triple H’s plan to scrap stipulation events.

Instead, high-profile stipulations will be used when the storyline demands, an idea that has gone down well with fans.

There have been rumors that WWE could also scrap the annual Money in the Bank event, and would likely host the two ladder matches on each night of WrestleMania.

Fightful Select asked several members of creative and higher-ups in WWE, who said that the idea of scrapping Money in the Bank as an event hasn’t come across their desks as of yet.

The report added that the idea of ending the Premium Live Event, which has been a staple since 2010 “isn’t impossible.”

Other Shows

Even if WWE Money in the Bank is safe, many Premium Live Events may not be as lucky.

Starting in 2009, WWE introduced several stipulation-based Premium Live Events which may now face the ax.

Elimination Chamber is likely to go, as, like Hell in a Cell, it is a stipulation close to the heart of Triple H.

Not only did the Game compete in the first three Chamber matches, but he also won the second one in Summerslam 2003.

Other events that could go include WWE TLC and WWE Extreme Rules.