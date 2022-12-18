Likely Plans for Cody Rhodes After WWE Return from Injury (Report)

Cody Rhodes is expected to lock up with an old nemesis once he’s back from his injury.

Rhodes returned to WWE in April of this year at WrestleMania 38, mere weeks after announcing his departure from AEW in February.

The former three-time AEW TNT Champion has been out of action since June after suffering a torn pectoral hours before the WWE Hell in a Cell event.

Rhodes Plans

Despite his torn pectoral, Rhodes fought through the pain to defeat Seth Rollins inside the barbaric Hell in a Cell structure.

This win marked Rhodes’ third Premium Live Event victory over Rollins, after defeating the Architect at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for Rollins and Rhodes to continue their feud and that there will be “more talk” about the two soon.

It is unclear how this will affect Rollins’ current feud with United States Champion Austin Theory, or if this will result in him turning heel again.

When his injured happened, WWE announced that Rhodes would miss nine months, which would put his return in March of next year.

WrestleMania 39

WWE may want fans to believe Rhodes won’t be back until March, but nobody is buying this claim.

Instead, Rhodes is expected to return next month at the Royal Rumble, and is a favorite to win the Men’s Rumble match.

Upon his return to WWE, Rhodes told fans on the post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw that he returned to become WWE Champion.