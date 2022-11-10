Cody Rhodes Talks About AEW Role and Mistakes Made as EVP

Cody Rhodes is a guest on the latest episode of “Out of Character” with Ryan Satin. During the show, Rhodes talks about his AEW role and the mistakes he made as an EVP.

Satin mentions that in the post-WrestleMania scrum, Rhodes told Nick Hausman that he wasn’t mature enough for an EVP role. Rhodes clarified that while he said he wasn’t mature enough, what he thinks he meant was that “in that role, I did well.”

“I was very active and I did start a department, a community department. Brandi did bring Kulture City into the wrestling and sports entertainment space. So, we were very active in terms of all the facets and assets of that gig. But, I think that job was meant for — we wanted a wrestling company brought you by wrestlers. For sure, that’s a huge part of the mission — but maybe it would’ve been better served for me at age 45 then it did at age 33 or whatever it was.”

? @CodyRhodes shares his thoughts on returning to WWE, previously being in a management position, and more on #OutOfCharacter w/ @RyanSatin.



LISTEN HERE ?? https://t.co/IAHY95crrb pic.twitter.com/ce14FklvjN — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 9, 2022

Cody Rhodes Can’t Be A Wrestler and a Boss Simultaneously

“I am just now entering the prime of my career. So the make political decisions like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions in hindsight were not the correct decisions and what I should’ve been doing.”

Rhodes declares that he’s the best wrestler. He said it isn’t being “braggadocios” because he lives and breathes wrestling. He says he treats wrestling like “an athlete would treat an NFL game.” Rhodes said, “I needed to go and be that. And I wanted to both and that was just too difficult and that’s where I didn’t have the maturity to balance it.”

Being on the backstage side of things, he feels he can “no longer be one of the boys.” If he had been in an EVP role later in his life, Rhodes feels like it would’ve served him better. “If I can’t be the best wrestler in the world on television because I’m afraid I’m going to offend colleagues because I am also their boss, that was the situation we were in and I just played it in the middle. There was only so much of playing in the middle that I could do and now I’m not in charge of nothing other than me and being a pro wrestler.”

Rhodes is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered earlier this year.