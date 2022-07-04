Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) Will Not Be Competing At WES Event Despite Still Being Advertised

Lina Fanene, who is formerly known as Nia Jax, is another wrestler not pleased with the way that Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) has been doing business.

Lina Fanene Won’t Be At The WES Show

The former Nia Jax was scheduled to face CJ Perry (formerly Lana) on the show on July 9, but she says she won’t be wrestling. Perry is no longer being advertised after she was originally supposed to face Fanene for the Women’s World Championship at both the show that was canceled and the new date for the event. Now, however, the official lineup says that Lina will face an opponent to be determined.

“I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people!” Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) on WES situation

Matthew Rehwoldt Calls Out WES

Lina is not the first person to call out the business practices of the new WES promotion led by former WWE roster members Gzim Selmani (Rezar) and Sunny Dhinsa (Akam). Recently, on July 2, Matthew Rehwoldt recently said that the promotion cost him time and money. He also doesn’t believe that the event will actually happen. The first show was scheduled for June 4, but it was postponed to July 9.

No one from the promotion had commented on what Lina or Matthew had to say.

The updated card for the WES show can be seen below.

