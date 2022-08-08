Backstage Update on Liv Morgan’s Injury

Liv Morgan retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in a less-than-desirable way, and she has been dealing the fallout ever since.

The fans revolted on the champion during this past week’s edition of SmackDown, with the live crowd audibly boo’ing her for the first time and chanting “you tapped out.” This was not that shocking considering the way the finish at SummerSlam played out.

Morgan very clearly tapped out to Ronda Rousey before Rousey was counted down for the pinfall with her shoulders on the mat. Even so, Morgan retained and the fans were less than pleased with how it happened, understandably so.

Another part of the fallout has been selling an injury to her arm. However, in case anyone was wondering about this, it’s all selling and nothing else.

Morgan was wearing an arm brace on SmackDown, but Fightful reports that it’s all a work. Further, they reported that the arm brace was brought in by the company’s prop department.

What’s Next For Liv Morgan

So despite having suffered a visible (though not actual) loss to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan will continue on as the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the time being.

A gauntlet match was held Friday night during SmackDown to determine the next challenger; Shayna Baszler emerged victorious despite an impressive performance from Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan will defend the championship against Bayzler at WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom during Labor Day weekend.

Even so, the eventual rematch against Rousey looms. During her aforementioned promo on SmackDown, Morgan claimed that she tapped out at SummerSlam because she saw the referee count three on Rousey. In fact, the footage clearly showed otherwise.

