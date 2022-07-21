Liv Morgan Reveals Which Wrestler She First Resonated With

Current SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has revealed the first wrestler that she ever resonated with as a young fan.

Morgan was a guest on SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee’s podcast, “The Pat McAfee Show,” to talk about her current title reign.

During the interview, Morgan was asked about the first wrestler she ever resonated with as a fan. She named WWE Hall Of Famer Lita as that star, explaining why.

“She was the first female wrestler that I feel like I resonated with. She wrestled the boys, she wore baggy pants, and I grew up with four older brothers that I wrestled with in my backyard. I considered myself such a tomboy.

“So here’s this woman that’s working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought, maybe she could be my friend. That’s something that I helped to give my fans.”

Lita is one of the most accomplished women WWE and professional wrestling has ever seen. While breaking down barriers and helping launch the Women’s Revolution, she also earned four WWE Women’s Title wins in the process.

In 2014, Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame for her legendary career, which continued as she returned to the ring as recently as Elimination Chamber in February of this year, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title. However, Lita came up just short.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is in the midst of her first-ever title reign in WWE. She won the Money In The Bank briefcase earlier this month, cashing it in the very same night on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

The pair will rematch with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line at SummerSlam on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

