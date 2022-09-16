Logan Paul Headed to SmackDown, Tensions Building with Reigns

Logan Paul will be on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX, the promotion has confirmed.

In a tweet, it was announced that the YouTuber-turned-boxer will be on the show, which will air from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The show will also feature a fatal-four-way tag-team match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Confronting the Tribal Chief?

WWE hasn’t confirmed what Paul will be doing on the show, but he may be settings his sights on the Head of the Table.

During a recent episode of Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about his career thus far in WWE. Paul said he’d love to one day face Reigns one day.

Reigns’ next match is expected to be at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not scheduled for next month’s Hell in a Cell.

Earlier this week, Paul and Paul Heyman had the following exchange on social media:

Exactly how do you plan on handling me? https://t.co/cUuh1cWHvB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 15, 2022

Logan Paul

Paul made his WWE debut last year, as part of the Sami Zayn Vs. Kevin Owens, and sided with Zayn.

After making his WWE debut last year, Paul took things to the next level this year, having his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38.

At the event, Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterious but was attacked by the A-Lister after the match.

Paul’s wrestling ability in the match and solid heel work earned praise from fans and those in the industry alike.

In July, Paul signed a talent contract with WWE, and defeated The Miz at Summerslam.