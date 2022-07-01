Logan Paul is Coming to WWE Raw

This week, Logan Paul signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in one of the biggest signings for the company in recent years.

While Paul has limited wrestling experience prior to signing, he has a massive fanbase from his work on YouTube and has also proven himself in boxing.

Paul is the latest big-name WWE is counting on to help boost both ticket sales and viewership figures, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him on their screens.

Paul on Raw

Fans may still be taken aback by Paul’s signing to WWE, but he’ll be on Raw later this month.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Paul is locally being advertised for the July 18, edition of the red brand which will air from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

There’s no official word yet on what Paul will do during his appearance later this month.

The Amalie Arena in Tampa is advertising Logan Paul for the July 18 WWE Raw — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 1, 2022

Logan Paul at Summerslam

WWE have not confirmed what Paul will be doing on the July 18, Raw, but it’s believed he’ll have some sort of run-in with The Miz.

As soon as Paul signed his contract, fans speculated on a match with the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion, who betrayed Paul at WrestleMania 38.

During his signing, Paul wrote out a warning, saying that he is coming for The Miz who later responded on social media.

It’s also been reported that WWE plans on presenting Paul as a babyface for his inevitable feud with the former WWE World Champion.