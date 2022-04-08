Logan Paul Reveals How Much He Really Trained for WrestleMania

Logan Paul really impressed the WWE Universe with his performance at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul and Miz actually came out on top, with the talk of the match being how natural Paul looked inside the ring for his first time. Even Vince McMahon gave Paul some praise backstage after the match for his in-ring work. However, it appears that Paul barely even trained for the match.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week, Paul admitted that he only trained two days for his WrestleMania match. And each session was two hours long.

“No, no bro I trained for two days,” Paul said. “For two hours each day. I swear to God. I didn’t train at all. That’s why I’m like ‘Holy sh*t, if I did that with four hours of collective training, imagine I dedicate some real time to this.’ What can I do?”

Paul also noted that he had a bit of training in Orlando before going to Texas where the two days of training occurred, but it still wasn’t anything close to what could be described as extensive preparation.

“I had two days in Orlando a couple weeks earlier. Then in Texas we practiced a couple of moves a couple of times, but like, nothing dude. Nothing. No serious training.”

After his match, The Miz turned on Logan Paul, hitting him with the Skull-crushing Finale. Paul said his feud with Miz isn’t going away, as he plans to get the former WWE Champion in the ring and show him who the true “king of Cleveland is.”

“I’m gonna f*ck him up. I’m gonna f*ck him up bro. That was cold. That was cold. Miz is Miz dude, and evidentially I thought I got over the Miz barrier, but he only cares about The Miz. Miz cares about The Miz and that’s it. So, you know, we’ll see when I can get in there and show him who the real king of Cleveland is.”