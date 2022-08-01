Logan Paul Not Interested in Winning Over WWE Fans

Logan Paul has made some serious waves within WWE already.

Paul has had just two matches but it’s become quite clear that the social media star is a natural. In his first match at WrestleMania 38 back in April, he teamed with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

In that match, Paul was praised for his heel character work and his awareness, mocking Rey Mysterio with Eddie Guerrero’s Three Amigos and Frog Splash moves.

His second match was an even bigger challenge as he went one-on-one with The Miz. In the first singles match of his young pro wrestling career, Paul shined again.

Logan hit a moonsault from the ring apron to the floor, a Blockbuster, a springboard forearm, and more. Paul’s biggest spot was hitting a Frog Splash from the top turnbuckle onto the announce table.

Paul got the win with the Skull Crushing Finale and thanks to his impressive performance, he ended up receiving a big babyface pop.

Logan Paul Doesn’t Care About Cheers or Boos

(via WWE)

Logan Paul is a babyface on the WWE roster but many feel he has been miscast since the WWE audience tends to dislike him. During an interview with DailyDDT, Paul said that he doesn’t care if he gets cheers or boos.

“I gotta do this sh*t, for real, for a very long time,” he said about how he can win over the audience. “I don’t think a win will change their mind on anything… The WWE fans are unpredictable. I get booed sometimes and I get cheered sometimes. I’ll be talking on the mic and I’ll hear someone hurl a derogatory insult at me. I make a joke and he laughs and says, ‘Ah, he is funny.’ So, I don’t know, but it’s like a tornado out there and I’m in the middle of it.

“I don’t care [about being booed or cheered.] I don’t care, man. I’ve been loved. I’ve been hated. I’m completely indifferent to both. As long as there is a reaction, and trust me, there will be a reaction, we’re good.” Logan Paul on WWE fan reaction

“I’m unbothered,” he said about the reactions. “I don’t care. I’m here to prove myself right more than anyone telling me what I can and can’t do and I’ve done it time and time and time again. If you look at my track record, my whole life is a series of me doing stuff people telling me I can and can not do or will not do and this is just another one of those things. Like I said, just time in that ring.

“Months, years, decades. God willing, who knows what happens with this sport. That’s where the real respect is. There’s a reason why Roman Reigns, John Cena, Stone Cold and guys like that get the respect they get. It’s because they’ve dedicated their lives to a certain craft, and while I’m totally willing to do that, this is only match number two.

“I can’t focus on whether I’m loved or hated right now and focus on doing the best I absolutely can and putting on a killer performance.”