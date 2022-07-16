What Will Logan Paul Be Doing on WWE Raw?

We now know what Logan Paul is set to do on the July 18 episode of WWE Raw.

This coming episode of the red brand’s show is set to take place inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Advertised for the show is a Raw Women’s Championship rematch between titleholder Bianca Belair and Carmella.

Also scheduled for the show will be the return of Internet sensation Logan Paul. This will be his first WWE appearance since signing a deal with the company.

Ariel Helwani reported that this is a multi-year deal for multiple dates per year.

Logan Paul on Miz TV

(via WWE)

WWE has announced that Logan Paul will be appearing on Miz TV for the upcoming episode of Raw.

The Miz has been in a feud with Paul over what happened following their WrestleMania 38 match. Miz and Paul defeated The Mysterios in their tag team match but Miz attacked Paul afterward with the Skull Crushing Finale.

When it was announced that Paul signed with WWE, Miz claimed that he told Paul the attack was simply a lesson in the business and the two will be on the same page to go after the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

In a series of videos posted on social media, Paul made it clear that he is not on good terms with The Miz and wants to fight him.

Miz recently aligned with Ciampa and has warned Logan to team with him or suffer the consequences. AJ Styles has also been having issues with Miz and Ciampa, so it could lead to a big tag team match at SummerSlam on July 30.