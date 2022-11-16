Logan Paul’s Recovery from Injuries Going “Better Than Expected”

Jake Paul has provided an injury update on his brother Logan Paul following WWE Crown Jewel where Logan came up short when challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

After the match on November 5th, Logan posted to social media that he had a “torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL.” He also noted that the injuries occurred midway through the match.

During an interview with DAZN Boxing, Jake revealed the injuries that Logan is dealing with following Crown Jewel are not as bad as first thought.

The Good News

“He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better.” He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best.”

Logan also noted on his Impaulsive YouTube show that he is interested in a potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He thinks he can break the internet again by doing this match and has already texted Triple H about it.

Cena hasn’t wrestled at a premium live event since losing to Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 while focusing on his Hollywood career.

