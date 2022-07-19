Major AEW Star Expected to Return Soon

Top AEW star Kenny Omega appears to be just about ready for a big return.

Omega hasn’t been seen since the post-Full Gear episode of Dynamite last year. He took some time away from the ring to heal from a slew of injuries.

Omega wanted to make sure he got the recovery process right as he has said if he has to go through this again, he’ll likely call it a career.

In the midst of a string of injuries pelting the AEW roster, some great news has surfaced.

Kenny Omega Returning Soon

Kenny Omega (Photo: AEW)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Kenny Omega is expected to make his return soon. Sapp notes that the return of “The Best Bout Machine” has changed some plans involving other talent and staff.

It appears Omega’s return is happening sooner than expected.

AEW could certainly use a shot in the arm such as this one. The company has seen the likes of its current world champion CM Punk, Adam Cole, and many others go down with injuries.

The list of talents shelved has been growing and it has forced AEW President Tony Khan to switch up plans multiple times.

In this case, surely changing plans because a top star is returning is much preferred.

Time will tell what date Kenny Omega will be making his big return but perhaps All Out on Sept. 4 is now a possibility.