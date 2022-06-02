Thursday, June 2, 2022
Major IMPACT Wrestling Star Parts Ways With Company

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
A big main event player for IMPACT Wrestling has made his exit from the promotion.

PWInsider is reporting that W. Morrisey, who was known as “Big Cass” in WWE, is no longer with IMPACT. His last televised appearance will be on the June 2 episode of IMPACT.

He’ll be in a tag team match with PCO taking on Moose and Steve Maclin.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted back in May that WWE was impressed by W. Morrisey’s appearance on AEW Dynamite. He was pinned by Wardlow.

There’s no word on what’s next for Morrisey but he’s been making quite the career comeback and may soon find himself working for another major promotion.

W. Morrissey Impressed WWE With His AEW Dynamite Performance
