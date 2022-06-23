Major Star Off AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Show

One big star has now been removed from the upcoming AEW–NJPW crossover event, Forbidden Door.
The wrestling industry has been hit with a wave of injuries as of late. For AEW, the current string of injuries is at an all-time high. In this case, however, it was actually an NJPW star who has gone down with an injury.
As a result, this performer has been removed from a big title match.
Tomohiro Ishii Out of Forbidden Door
NJPW and AEW have announced that Tomohiro Ishii has suffered a left knee injury. As a result, he will no longer be able to compete in the four-way match with Miro, Malakai Black, and PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.
Ishii has been replaced by Clark Connors.
Forbidden Door will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this Sunday night (June 26). It’ll feature an interim AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line. Titleholder Jay White will look for a successful defense against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole.
Keep it locked on SEScoops as we’ll provide live coverage of Forbidden Door this weekend. We’ll keep you up to speed with results and video highlights throughout the event.