Major Star Off AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Show

One big star has now been removed from the upcoming AEW–NJPW crossover event, Forbidden Door.

The wrestling industry has been hit with a wave of injuries as of late. For AEW, the current string of injuries is at an all-time high. In this case, however, it was actually an NJPW star who has gone down with an injury.

As a result, this performer has been removed from a big title match.

Tomohiro Ishii Out of Forbidden Door

(via NJPW)

NJPW and AEW have announced that Tomohiro Ishii has suffered a left knee injury. As a result, he will no longer be able to compete in the four-way match with Miro, Malakai Black, and PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Ishii has been replaced by Clark Connors.

Tomohiro Ishii suffers left knee injury; Clark Connors to wrestle in AEW All-Atlantic four wayhttps://t.co/WMt5XwCT9v#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/FpHphTsQlw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2022

Tomohiro Ishii was injured in his AEW #AllAtlantic Title NJPW Eliminator Tournament match with @ClarkConnors. With Ishii not medically cleared, he forfeits & Connors will now go to #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday to face #Miro, #PAC & @malakaiblxck to crown the 1st All-Atlantic Champion pic.twitter.com/IhI9inTnOv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

Forbidden Door will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this Sunday night (June 26). It’ll feature an interim AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line. Titleholder Jay White will look for a successful defense against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole.

Keep it locked on SEScoops as we’ll provide live coverage of Forbidden Door this weekend. We’ll keep you up to speed with results and video highlights throughout the event.