Malcolm Bivens Appears To Be AEW Bound

Malcolm Bivens is no longer in WWE but he isn’t done with the wrestling business.

In a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was said that Bivens is believed to have turned down a contract extension with WWE because he wanted to make the jump to AEW.

It looks like that’s what indeed will happen. The belief is that Bivens will ultimately sign with AEW once his noncompete clause expires.

WWE released Bivens after he declined the extension.

NXT creative was reportedly blindsided by the departure. Malcolm Bivens took to one of his comedy shows in New York City to reveal the truth about his WWE exit (via POST Wrestling).

“All right, so here’s the truth: There’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes. Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos.

“Was I told about the main roster? Yes, and people, they think I’m crazy. Like, ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions potentially, you walked away.’ Yeah, I did, because I didn’t wanna do it anymore and unfortunately, I wasn’t happy.”

It looks like he thinks he’ll find that happiness in AEW. The good news for Bivens is that he can continue doing comedy shows, perhaps on a larger scale, while still working for AEW.

Prior to his WWE run, Bivens was a manager for ROH and MLW. He also made appearances on the indies. He used his real name, Stokely Hathaway.