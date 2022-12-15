Mandy Rose Addresses Her Fans Following WWE Release

Mandy Rose is grateful for all the love and support she’s received following her unexpected release from WWE on December 14, 2022.

WWE has yet to publicly address the situation, but Fightful was first to report that she was let go after the company determined ‘adult content’ posted on her FanTime page violated the terms of her independent contractor agreement.

There’s been speculation that Rose may be welcomed back at some point in the future, but for now, she’s gone. Wrestling fans rallied behind Rose on social media. #JuticeForMandy and #ThankYouMandy were both trending on Twitter in the hours following the news.

Mandy Rose’s Statement

On Thursday, December 15, Rose broke her silence and addressed her followers on FanTime.

Rose thanked everybody for being in her corner during this difficult time and made sure to let them know the FanTime page isn’t going anywhere.

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)” – Mandy Rose

Rose wrestled with WWE from 2015-2022. She was (ironically) portrayed as a sex symbol for the majority of her run there, but became a more well-rounded performer in recent years. Services that allow celebrities to keep in touch with their fans on a subscription basis can be incredibly lucrative, but you can be sure we haven’t seen the last of her in the ring.

Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli, Rose’s fiancé, showed his support with this post on his Instagram story:

More on Mandy Rose’s Release

Here are some videos breaking down Mandy Rose’s WWE release from our friends at F4WOnline and POST Wrestling: