Massive Title Match for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Possibly Leaked

A big-time championship match for the AEW–NJPW crossover show may have been revealed.

Forbidden Door will be taking place on June 26. The special PPV event will see the biggest stars from AEW and NJPW collide. The action will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW has already teased Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of NJPW faction United Empire having a presence at Forbidden Door. The two interrupted an ROH Tag Team Title match between champions FTR and Roppongi Vice.

On the June 1 edition of Dynamite, the seeds were planted for an AEW World Title match between champion CM Punk and NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

One major title match that hasn’t been hinted at on AEW TV may have been leaked.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page?

(via NJPW)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between titleholder Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page is internally listed for Forbidden Door.

The other match listed was indeed CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship.

There is a bit of history between Okada and Hangman. The two competed in NJPW’s G1 Climax back in 2018. Okada picked up the win.