Last-Minute Match Possibly Being Added To AEW Double Or Nothing

It looks like more than one unannounced match has been listed internally for AEW Double or Nothing.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page and Paige VanZant was “tentatively planned” for the PPV.

It seems like there’s another match that could be added to the show late.

Fightful is now reporting that Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly has been discussed as a possible last-minute addition.

It would make sense given that Kyle injured Sting in storyline by placing his ankle through a chair and crushing it with a knee off the top turnbuckle.

Darby recently promised that he will have a presence at Double or Nothing:

Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 26, 2022

