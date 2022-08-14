Matt Cardona Comments on Whether He’s Interested In a WWE Return

In April 2020, as part of company-wide budget cuts, Matt Cardona was released from his WWE contract.

Cardona, a 15-year veteran of the company, had worked for much of his run as Zack Ryder, having captured the Intercontinental and United States Championships during his run.

Since his release, Cardona (now working under his real name) has reinvented himself as a dastardly heel, a far cry from his WWE character.

A Possible Return?

Since Vince McMahon retired from WWE, the company has seen a series of returns approved by WWE’s new Head of Talent Relations: Triple H.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row have all returned to WWE so far, with more names expected.

While speaking to Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Cardona addressed whether he would return to WWE now with the change of management (via ITR Wrestling.)

“With Triple H is calling everybody back supposedly, if he called me back, of course I’d have a conversation. But, I don’t know if I’d go back. I don’t know. I mean, of course ‘never say never’ but I mean, my schedule now is pretty great, I’m making a lot of money and I’m having a lot of fun so it’s hard to trade that in for just to be a name on a roster. I already did that.

“I don’t know if I’d go back. I don’t know. I mean, of course ‘never say never.'” Matt Cardona on whether he’d return to WWE.

Cardona suffered a torn biceps injury earlier this year that forced him to vacate the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

He will return to the ring at NWA 74 on August 27.