Chelsea Green Discusses Possibility of the Cardonas in WWE or AEW

During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Chelsea Green spoke about what her and Matt Cardona’s characters would look like in WWE or AEW.

Chelsea & Matt On The Independents

Chelsea Green and her husband Matt Cardona have been everywhere on the independent scene after their releases from WWE. On April 15, 2021, Chelsea Green was released from her WWE contract. Matt was released exactly one year before Chelsea on April 15, 2020.

Chelsea and Matt have been regulars in promotions like Impact, NWA, GCW, and many other indy promotions. Matt is currently injured, but prior to his injury, he was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

The National Wrestling Alliance actually named a pay-per-view titled ‘Alwayz Ready’ after Matt because of all of his recent success. Chelsea and Matt have proven themselves to be valuable commodities with them receiving multiple bookings every weekend, even with Matt injured.

The Cardonas In WWE Or AEW?

Chelsea spoke about the possibility of going back to WWE or heading towards AEW, and the changes that they would need to make to become PG, “I think that that’s exactly it. Go out there, let’s see the reaction. Let’s see the ideas that you have and what you want to do because we’re not doing things that are necessarily PG.

“This is the struggle that I have going from GCW to Impact and NWA, the chants that people have at GCW. I mean it’s hilarious, we get such a kick out of them, but those are not chants you can hear on TV. So, there would have to be some tweaking, I mean, no matter what there would have to be some tweaking.

“I still think the idea, the general idea, of what we want to bring to the table which is very much like a package of 90’s, early 2000’s like sexy and defying, like stick it to the man, stuff like that. I think that you can still do that in WWE and AEW, but it just has to be a little more PG. Boring, but I mean you can still figure it out.”

Chelsea In Impact

Mrs. Cardona can still be seen on Impact Wrestling as she recently competed, in a losing effort, for the Knockouts World Championship in a first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Green was able to have a memorable moment with Deonna Purrazzo when they both fell off of a tall ladder to the outside of the ring and through two tables.

