Matt Cardona faced many ups and downs during his WWE career. Though he didn’t walk out of Raw mid show when he was frustrated and he did something about it.

The former WWE star recently appeared on Under The Ring podcast of Phil Strum. He discussed things such as the upcoming Alwayz Ready PPV and more.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE has been a hot story recently. Cardona mentioned how he too was unhappy with his position in 2011, but instead of walking out he did something different:

“The Z! True Long Island Story, 2011, I wasn’t happy with my position in WWE. I didn’t walk out, mid-Raw, I did something about it. I changed my future, I worked my ass off, I took a chance, and I started that show.

That YouTube show was all me. Editing it, writing it, filming it, putting it out.” said Matt Cardona, “The fans took to it because this is organic.”

The current NWA champion mentioned how the production quality of his show was not good because he was the only one working on it.

However, fans saw his hard work and appreciated his efforts. Per Matt Cardona, he formed a bond with a lot of fans during that time that he still has to this day.

